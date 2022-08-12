ROG

Roche gets U.S. approval for flu drug for children aged 5 and over

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Roche has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration for its Xofluza drug to treat influenza in children aged five years and older, the drugmaker said on Friday.

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration for its Xofluza drug to treat influenza in children aged five years and older, the drugmaker said on Friday.

The medicine has been approved to treat acute uncomplicated influenza in otherwise healthy children who have shown symptoms for no more than 48 hours.

The FDA also approved Xofluza to prevent influenza in children aged five years and above following contact with an infected person.

The drug becomes the first single-dose oral influenza medicine approved in the United States for children in this age group, Roche said. Xofluza is already FDA-approved to treat influenza in people aged 12 and above.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More