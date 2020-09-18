Roche Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Tecentriq/Avastin For Common Form Of Liver Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said Friday that the European Medicines Agency's or EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has recommended the approval of Tecentriq in combination with Avastin for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC who have not received prior systemic therapy.

A final decision regarding approval of Tecentriq in combination with Avastin in the disease setting is expected from the European Commission in the near future.

In May 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Tecentriq in combination with Avastin for the treatment of people with unresectable or metastatic HCC who have not received prior systemic therapy.

In September 2020, the China National Medical Products Administration approved the combination for the treatment of people with unresectable HCC who have not received prior systemic therapy.

