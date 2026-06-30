Roche Gets FDA Priority Review for Enspryng in Thyroid Eye Disease

Roche RHHBY announced that the FDA has accepted and granted priority review to its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) seeking label expansion of Enspryng (satralizumab) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED).

Enspryng is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets IL-6, a key chemical messenger involved in the body's inflammatory response.

The drug is currently approved in several countries for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), including the European Union and the United States.

The FDA is expected to decide on the approval of the sBLA by Oct. 15, 2026.

A potential label expansion will make Enspryng the first at-home subcutaneous disease-modifying standard of care for TED.

More on RHHBY’s Enspryng

The sBLA acceptance is based on results from the two randomized, placebo-controlled global phase III SatraGO studies assessing the safety and efficacy of Enspryng in patients with moderate to severe TED.

The studies enrolled a total of 258 patients from 19 countries. Participants were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either Enspryng or a placebo.

Data from the pivotal phase III SatraGO program showed that Enspryng delivered consistent and clinically meaningful improvements across major signs and symptoms of TED, while maintaining a favorable and differentiated safety profile compared with currently available therapies.

Improvements were seen across key efficacy endpoints, including proptosis (bulging eyes) and diplopia (double vision) in active TED.

TED is an autoimmune disorder affecting approximately 155 per 100,000 people and can cause facial disfigurement and sight-threatening complications if left untreated.

Despite the availability of approved treatments for TED, there remains a need for therapies that are effective, well tolerated, and offer a convenient mode of administration.

Meanwhile, Roche is evaluating Enspryng across additional neurological autoimmune and inflammatory disorders that may respond to IL-6 signalling inhibition, including autoimmune encephalitis and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD).

The company recently reported positive phase III results for Enspryng in MOGAD and plans to submit regulatory applications later this year.

We note that Enspryng enjoys orphan drug designation in the United States and the European Union for NMOSD, as well as investigational orphan drug designation in the United States for MOGAD, anti-NMDA receptor autoimmune encephalitis, and leucine-rich glioma-inactivated 1 autoimmune encephalitis.

RHHBY’s Efforts to Diversify Pipeline

Strong growth from key drugs like Ocrevus, Vabysmo, Hemlibra and Phesgo has helped RHHBY offset declining revenues from legacy drugs.

Roche has a strong and diversified pipeline spanning multiple therapeutic modalities.

The FDA recently accepted and granted Priority Review to RHHBY’s new drug application for giredestrant, an investigational oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), for the adjuvant treatment of adults with ER-positive, HER2-negative stage I–III breast cancer. A regulatory decision is expected by Nov. 30, 2026.

A tentative approval of breast cancer candidate giredestrant could serve as a meaningful catalyst for the stock.

Year to date, shares of RHHBY have gained 2% compared with the industry’s growth of 13%.



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Earlier this month, Roche entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Nurix Therapeutics NRIX to co-develop and co-commercialize bexobrutideg (NX-5948) across malignant hematology, immunology and neurology indications.

The deal expands Roche’s hematology pipeline while providing opportunities to advance the therapy across immunology and neurology indications.

Under the agreement, Nurix will receive $700 million upfront and could earn up to $2.3 billion in total through development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments. Roche will fund 60% of development costs, with Nurix covering the remaining 40%.

The companies will jointly commercialize bexobrutideg in the United States, sharing profits and losses equally. Outside the United States, Roche will lead commercialization, while Nurix will receive tiered royalties ranging from the low- to high-teens.

While Roche is making efforts to further diversify its broad portfolio, the company remains a late entrant into the highly competitive obesity market, which is currently dominated by other large-cap pharma players, such as Eli Lilly LLY and Novo Nordisk NVO.

Roche’s obesity assets include enicepatide (CT-388) and petrelintide. Roche is rapidly advancing its obesity pipeline, with both enicepatide and petrelintide progressing into phase III studies.

Eli Lilly currently leads the obesity market with its tirzepatide-based dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonists, Mounjaro and Zepbound.

LLY’s arch rival Novo Nordisk also commands a strong position with its semaglutide-based GLP-1 therapies, Ozempic and Wegovy, which are used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Both LLY and NVO generate a major chunk of their total revenues from their respective cardiometabolic drugs.

RHHBY’s Zacks Rank

Roche currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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