Roche Gets FDA Clearance For COVID-19 PCR Test For Use On Automated Cobas 6800/8800 Systems

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance for the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative PCR test for use on the fully automated cobas 6800 and cobas 8800 Systems, Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) said in a statement on Monday.

The company noted that the standalone test is intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, in nasal and nasopharyngeal samples from symptomatic patients who are suspected of having COVID-19 as determined by their healthcare provider.

According to the company, the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test is one of the first COVID-19 PCR tests performed on an automated, high throughput platform to receive FDA 510(k) clearance.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.