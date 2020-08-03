ROG

Roche gets European marketing approval for cancer treatment Rozlytrek

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pharmaceuticals company Roche ROG.S said on Monday it had been granted conditional European marketing approval for its Rozlytrek drug to treat people with hard to treat types of cancer.

The drug has been approved for patients older than 12 with solid tumours in an advanced form of the disease, and where surgery is likely to lead to further complications.

The European Commission has also approved Rozlytrek for the treatment of adults with a form of advanced non-small cell lung cancer, the company said.

