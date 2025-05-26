Roche Gets CHMP Nod for Itovebi Combo in the EU for Breast Cancer

Roche RHHBY announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of Itovebi (inavolisib) therapy for breast cancer. A final decision from the European Commission is expected soon.

The company is seeking approval for a combination regimen of Itovebi with Pfizer’s PFE Ibrance (palbociclib) and AstraZeneca’s AZN Faslodex (fulvestrant). The intended treatment population includes adult patients with PIK3CA-mutated, ER-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, following recurrence on or within 12 months of completing adjuvant endocrine treatment. PFE’s Ibrance and AZN’s Faslodex are both currently approved for breast cancer treatment.

Please note that Roche’s Itovebi, in combination with Pfizer’s Ibrance and AstraZeneca’s Faslodex, is currently approved for the same indication as above in several geographies, including the United States, with additional applications under review by other regulatory authorities worldwide.

More on the Positive CHMP Opinion for RHHBY’s Itovebi Therapy

The favorable CHMP opinion is supported by findings from Roche’s phase III INAVO120 study, which demonstrated a 57% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death (progression-free survival) for patients receiving the Itovebi-based regimen compared with those treated with Pfizer’s Ibrance and AstraZeneca’s Faslodex alone in the first-line setting. This benefit was consistent across all pre-specified subgroups, including patients with more aggressive disease that had spread to three or more locations. Additionally, the regimen was well tolerated, with no new safety concerns identified.

In January 2025, positive top-line results from the final overall survival (OS) analysis of the INAVO120 study were announced, confirming a statistically significant and clinically meaningful survival advantage with the Itovebi-based treatment. Although OS data were still maturing at the time of the primary analysis, a clear favorable trend had already emerged. Full OS results are expected to be presented during an oral session at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

Per Roche, PIK3CA mutations, which occur in roughly 40% of HR-positive breast cancers, are associated with more aggressive disease and poorer survival outcomes. This highlights the critical need for early PIK3CA mutation testing before initiating first-line treatment, enabling timely access to effective PI3K-targeted therapies for patients with a less favorable prognosis. The Itovebi-based regimen could redefine the standard of care in this first-line setting, where current treatment options remain limited, pending approval.

Apart from the INAVO120 study, Roche is simultaneously evaluating various other combinations of Itovebi in three late-stage studies for treating PIK3CA-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. RHHBY is also planning further clinical investigations in breast cancer and other tumor types, aiming to extend the potential benefits of this targeted therapy to a broader population of patients with PIK3CA mutations.

