Roche FY20 Profit Rises, Sales Down; Proposes Dividend; Sees Growth In FY21 Core EPS, Sales At CER

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2020 IFRS net income increased 7 percent to 15.07 billion Swiss francs from last year's 14.11 billion francs, mainly due to the lower goodwill write-offs.

Core earnings per share were 19.16 francs, compared to 20.16 francs last year.

Core operating profit declined 4 percent to 21.54 billion francs from 22.48 billion francs last year.

Group sales declined 5 percent to 58.32 billion francs from 61.47 billion francs a year ago. At constant exchange rates sales grew 1 percent.

Further, the Board proposed dividend to increase to 9.10 francs, subject to shareholder approval.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company said, "Despite the continued strong impact of biosimilars, sales are expected to grow in the low to mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates."

Roche said it expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.

