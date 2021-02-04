Roche FY profit rises, helped by COVID-19 test sales

ZURICH, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S said full-year 2020 profit rose 7%, as the company benefited from sales of coronavirus diagnostic tests as well as drugs including Actemra that saw increased use for people with COVID-19.

Net profit rose to 15.1 billion Swiss francs ($16.67 billion), from 14.1 billion in 2019. Sales were 58.3 billion francs, down 5% from 61.5 billion a year ago as the strong Swiss franc weighed on revenue but 1% higher at constant currency rates.

($1 = 0.9127 Swiss francs)

