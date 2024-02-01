Roche forecasts return to growth in 2024 as it overcomes drop in COVID sales

Adds full-year sales and operating profit, CEO quote from the third paragraph

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S said on Thursday that 2024 would see a return to sales growth as it is overcoming a slump in demand for its COVID-19 products and the sales decline of a trio of established cancer drugs is abating.

The Swiss drugs and diagnostic maker said group sales, which include diagnostics, would grow in the mid-single digit range, when adjusted for currency swings.

Full-year 2023 sales grew 1% and came in at 58.7 billion Swiss francs ($67.99 billion), the firm said in a statement, slightly below an average analyst estimate of close to 60 billion francs according to LSEG data. It was down from 63.3 billion francs in 2022.

Full-year adjusted operating profit slipped 1% to 19.2 billion francs, less than an analyst consensus of 19.6 billion francs compiled by LSEG.

"We achieved good sales growth that more than offset the sharp drop in COVID-19 sales", CEO Thomas Schinecker said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8634 Swiss francs)

