Roche flags 2023 earnings decline on slump in COVID products

Credit: REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

February 02, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

BASEL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S predicted a decline in 2023 earnings as revenue growth from new drugs such as haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus would not make up for a drop in demand for COVID-19 treatments and diagnostic testing.

In a statement on Thursday, the Swiss drugmaker said sales and core earnings per share would decrease at a "low single-digit" percentage this year.

