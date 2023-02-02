Roche flags 2023 earnings decline on slump in COVID products

BASEL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S predicted a decline in 2023 earnings as revenue growth from new drugs such as haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus would not make up for a drop in demand for COVID-19 treatments and diagnostic testing.

In a statement on Thursday, the Swiss drugmaker said sales and core earnings per share would decrease at a "low single-digit" percentage this year.

($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Paul Carrel)

