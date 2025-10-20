BioTech
RHHBY

Roche: FDA Approves Gazyva/Gazyvaro In Treatment Of Lupus Nephritis

October 20, 2025 — 01:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY.PK) announced the FDA has approved Gazyva/Gazyvaro for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis who are receiving standard therapy, as well as a shorter 90-minute infusion time after the first infusion, for eligible patients. The approval is based on positive results from the phase II NOBILITY and phase III REGENCY studies.

Separately, Roche announced positive results from the phase III IMvigor011 study evaluating Tecentriq or atezolizumab as an adjuvant treatment for people with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are at risk of recurrence after surgery and have detectable circulating tumour DNA. In the ctDNA-guided setting, Tecentriq reduced the risk of death by 41% and the risk of disease recurrence or death by 36%, both compared with placebo. The safety profile was consistent with previous studies of Tecentriq.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RHHBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.