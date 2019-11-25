Roche eyes quick FDA approval in SMA race with Biogen, Novartis

ZURICH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S expects its risdiplam medicine for spinal muscular atrophy to get U.S. approval by next May, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it takes on Novartis NOVN.S and Biogen BIIB.O in the lucrative rare disease area.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for risdiplam, an oral medicine for those suffering from the potentially deadly muscle-wasting disorder. Roche, whose drug is seen as a potential rival for Biogen's Spinraza and Novartis's Zolgensma gene therapy, said the FDA is due to make its decision by May 24.

(Reporting by John Miller)

