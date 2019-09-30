Roche extends Spark offer again as regulatory review drags on

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S extended its offer to buy Spark Therapeutics ONCE.O on Monday, this time until Oct. 30, as U.S. and British regulators continue to scrutinize the Swiss drugmaker's $4.3 billion oft-delayed bid to swallow the U.S. gene therapy specialist.

The terms and conditions remain unchanged for the deal, which analysts have said may be hung up on competition concerns over what a combination would mean for the very competitive market for hemophilia A treatments. Roche has declined to comment on what is holding back the U.S. Federal Trade Commission from signing off on the transaction.

(Reporting by John Miller Editing by Michelle Martin)

