Roche extends offer for Spark until Nov. 25

Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Roche said it extended its tender offer for shares of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. until Nov. 25 to give the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) more time to complete their reviews of the $4.3 billion deal.

The parties remain committed to the transaction and are working cooperatively and expeditiously with the FTC and the CMA, Roche and Spark said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The UK competition watchdog had launched an inquiry into the pending acquisition earlier this month.

