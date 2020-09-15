Roche exec says COVID-hit health systems at 'more or less' normal capacity

ZURICH, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Many patients have overcome initial fears of COVID-19 and resumed doctor visits, Roche's ROG.S drug unit chief said on Tuesday, helping health systems even in hard-hit regions like Texas, Florida and California return to "more or less" normal capacity.

"In the month of August, you had places like Texas, Florida, California with a lot of infections," Roche Pharmaceuticals CEO Bill Anderson said in an interview. "But we saw the health care system was more or less back at normal capacity. I think that was probably mostly a one-time thing, where people were really unsure, they were afraid to go out of the house, afraid to go to their family doctor, because maybe they would get COVID."

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

