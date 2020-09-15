US Markets
ROG

Roche exec says COVID-hit health systems at 'more or less' normal capacity

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published

Many patients have overcome initial fears of COVID-19 and resumed doctor visits, Roche's drug unit chief said on Tuesday, helping health systems even in hard-hit regions like Texas, Florida and California return to "more or less" normal capacity.

ZURICH, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Many patients have overcome initial fears of COVID-19 and resumed doctor visits, Roche's ROG.S drug unit chief said on Tuesday, helping health systems even in hard-hit regions like Texas, Florida and California return to "more or less" normal capacity.

"In the month of August, you had places like Texas, Florida, California with a lot of infections," Roche Pharmaceuticals CEO Bill Anderson said in an interview. "But we saw the health care system was more or less back at normal capacity. I think that was probably mostly a one-time thing, where people were really unsure, they were afraid to go out of the house, afraid to go to their family doctor, because maybe they would get COVID."

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular