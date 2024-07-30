News & Insights

Roche: European Commission Approves Vabysmo For Treatment Of Retinal Vein Occlusion

July 30, 2024 — 01:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the European Commission has approved Vabysmo for the treatment of visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion. RVO is the third indication for Vabysmo in the European Union. The approval is based on positive results from two global Phase III BALATON and COMINO studies.

Vabysmo was first approved for RVO by the Food and Drug Administration in October 2023, and by the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in March 2024. Vabysmo is available in nearly 100 countries for people with nAMD and DME.

