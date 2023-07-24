News & Insights

Roche enters partnership with Alnylam for hypertension therapy

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

July 24, 2023 — 01:13 am EDT

Written by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi for Reuters ->

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche ROG.S said on Monday it had entered into a partnership with U.S. biopharmaceutical company Alnylam to co-develop and co-commercialise zilebesiran, a therapy to treat hypertension in patients with high cardiovascular risk.

Under terms of agreement, which provides Roche with exclusive commercialisation rights outside of the United States and joint commercialisation rights within the country, Alnylam would receive an upfront payment of $310 million, Roche said.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Miranda Murray)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

