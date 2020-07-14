Roche Enters Deal With Blueprint Medicines To Gain Co-development Rights For Pralsetinib

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) and Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) have signed a licensing and collaboration agreement on the development of pralsetinib providing exclusive rights to Roche for global co-development and commercialisation outside the US, excluding Greater China. In the US, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, will obtain co-commercialisation rights to pralsetinib, Blueprint Medicine's investigational, once-daily oral precision therapy for the treatment of people with RET-altered non-small cell lung cancer, medullary thyroid cancer and other types of thyroid cancer, as well as other solid tumours.

Blueprint will receive an upfront cash payment of $675 million and a $100 million equity investment in Blueprint Medicines' common stock. Blueprint is also eligible to receive up to $927 million in contingent development, regulatory and sales-based milestones, and royalties on net product sales outside the US.

Blueprint Medicines has submitted a new drug application for pralsetinib to the FDA and a marketing authorisation application to the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer. The FDA granted priority review with an expected decision date of 23 November 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.