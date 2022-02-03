ROG

Roche ekes out full-year profit gain on Hemlibra, Tecentriq growth

Swiss drugmaker Roche saw earnings edge higher in 2021 as new prescriptions for drugs such as Hemlibra against haemophilia and cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq offset a sales decline in older cancer drugs.

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S saw earnings edge higher in 2021 as new prescriptions for drugs such as Hemlibra against haemophilia and cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq offset a sales decline in older cancer drugs. Core operating profit, or earnings before interest and tax, adjusted for one-off items, gained 2% to 21.9 billion Swiss francs ($23.82 billion), it said in a statement on Thursday, in line with Refinitiv's smart estimate analyst poll. It is aiming for core earnings per share to grow in the "low to mid-single digit" percentage range at constant exchange rates this year, including the accretive effect of the recent repurchase of shares previously held by rival Novartis NOVN.S.

