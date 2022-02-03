Roche ekes out full-year profit gain on Hemlibra, Tecentriq growth

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S saw earnings edge higher in 2021 as new prescriptions for drugs such as Hemlibra against haemophilia and cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq offset a sales decline in older cancer drugs. Core operating profit, or earnings before interest and tax, adjusted for one-off items, gained 2% to 21.9 billion Swiss francs ($23.82 billion), it said in a statement on Thursday, in line with Refinitiv's smart estimate analyst poll. It is aiming for core earnings per share to grow in the "low to mid-single digit" percentage range at constant exchange rates this year, including the accretive effect of the recent repurchase of shares previously held by rival Novartis NOVN.S.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)

