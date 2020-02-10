Roche drug fails in early-onset Alzheimer's disease study

* Study fails in inherited form of Alzheimer's * Roche says 2 additional trials to continue * 100s of Alzheimer's drug trials have flopped (Adds details throughout, comment from Roche) By John Miller ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Roche's experimental drug gantenerumab failed to slow cognitive decline in people with a rare inherited form of Alzheimer's disease, the latest setback for companies hunting for a cure for the devastating brain-wasting disease. The study focused on autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease, caused by gene mutations in which those afflicted typically develop Alzheimer’s disease before the age of 60 and have a 50-percent chance of passing the mutation on to their children. Roche said the failure in the study being conducted by scientists at Washington University in St. Louis will not impact two additional late-stage studies of gantenerumab in people with common form of Alzheimer's disease that is not directly caused by gene mutations. Like many other Alzheimer's prospects, gantenerumab is designed to bind to and remove beta-amyloid plaques that are seen as a driver behind brain cell death. Pursuit of a successful treatment for Alzheimer's has been marked by more than 100 failures, though companies including Roche continue to push ahead with potential medicines in hopes of eventually taming a condition that affects nearly 6 million Americans and is growing more prevalent as the population ages. "We are very grateful to all those involved in this study and hope the data can further contribute to the science and collective understanding of this complex disease," said Roche Chief Medical Officer Levi Garraway, in a statement. "Given its experimental nature, we are unable to draw firm conclusions about the impact of gantenerumab in autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease." In 2019, Roche discontinued studies of its monoclonal antibody crenezumab after it failed. [nL5N1ZU0YQ] Roche's two additional studies with gantenerumab, which the Basel-based company calls its Graduate program, is currently enrolling more than 2,000 patients in up to 350 study centres in more than 30 countries. Results are expected in 2022. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal and Kim Coghill) ((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ROCHE ALZHEIMERS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.