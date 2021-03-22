Roche discontinues dosing for Huntington's disease treatment

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - Roche said on Monday it decided to discontinue dosing in a phase III study of tominersen in manifest Huntington’s disease, a rare genetic disease with no approved therapies.

The decision was based on the results of a pre-planned review of the data from the GENERATION HD1 Phase III study conducted by an unblinded Independent Data Monitoring Committee (iDMC) that made its recommendation based on the investigational therapy’s potential benefit/risk profile for study participants, Roche said in a statement.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

