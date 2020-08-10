ROG

Roche "disappointed" with trial results for colitis drug

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Roche Holding's experimental drug etrolizumab did not fare well in late-stage clinical trials in treating people with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, the Swiss drugmaker said https://bit.ly/33KLTqS on Monday.

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Roche Holding's ROG.S experimental drug etrolizumab did not fare well in late-stage clinical trials in treating people with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

"Mixed results were seen in studies evaluating etrolizumab as an induction therapy, and both studies evaluating etrolizumab as a maintenance therapy failed to meet their primary endpoints, showing no significant difference in the proportion of people achieving remission with subcutaneous etrolizumab versus placebo," it said.

"We are disappointed with these results, because we know that people with ulcerative colitis need new treatment options," said Levi Garraway, Roche's chief medical officer and head of global product development. A phase III study of etrolizumab in Crohn's disease continued.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters