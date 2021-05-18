Roche Diagnostics Partners With Canadian Blood Services For Seroprevalence Study In Canadians

(RTTNews) - Roche Diagnostics (RHHBY), a division of Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, announced a partnership with Canadian Blood Services to support a seroprevalence study in Canadians.

The partnership will help understand the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 by comparing the level of antibodies generated by COVID-19 vaccines and natural infection, using Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2-S and Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology tests.

Canadian Blood Services has regularly been testing blood donor samples for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 since last summer.

In Canada, Roche Diagnostics is diligently offering its COVID-19 solutions to laboratories and taking the necessary measures to help reduce the consequences of the pandemic. The company praises the efforts of healthcare providers and frontline workers in communities across Canada.

