BioTech
ROG

Roche develops test kits to detect monkeypox virus

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Roche on Wednesday said the company and its unit have developed three test kits to detect the monkeypox virus amid the disease's spread in Europe and North America, regions where the virus is not normally found. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;)) nL3N2XH30E

May 25 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S on Wednesday said the company and its unit have developed three test kits to detect the monkeypox virus amid the disease's spread in Europe and North America, regions where the virus is not normally found.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular