Roche develops test kits to detect monkeypox virus

May 25 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S on Wednesday said the company and its unit have developed three test kits to detect the monkeypox virus amid the disease's spread in Europe and North America, regions where the virus is not normally found.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.