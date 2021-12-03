Roche develops new test kits for COVID-19 Omicron variant

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Roche's ROG.S newly acquired subsidiary TIB Molbiol has developed three new tests kits to detect mutations present in the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, Roche said on Friday.

"The teams at TIB Molbiol have worked around the clock since the new variant emerged, and today we are able to offer a test that can specifically identify the novel B.1.1.529 Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant to help better understand its spread and behaviour," Thomas Schinecker, head of Roche Diagnostics, said in a statement.

Roche acquired Berlin-based TIB Molbiol on Dec. 1 to expand its PCR-test portfolio to combat new infectious diseases.

