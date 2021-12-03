BioTech
ROG

Roche develops new test kits for COVID-19 Omicron variant

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Roche's newly acquired subsidiary TIB Molbiol has developed three new tests kits to detect mutations present in the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, Roche said on Friday.

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Roche's ROG.S newly acquired subsidiary TIB Molbiol has developed three new tests kits to detect mutations present in the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, Roche said on Friday.

"The teams at TIB Molbiol have worked around the clock since the new variant emerged, and today we are able to offer a test that can specifically identify the novel B.1.1.529 Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant to help better understand its spread and behaviour," Thomas Schinecker, head of Roche Diagnostics, said in a statement.

Roche acquired Berlin-based TIB Molbiol on Dec. 1 to expand its PCR-test portfolio to combat new infectious diseases.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Paul Carrel)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular