Roche COVID test receives U.S. greenlight for asymptomatic people

Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ZURICH, May 18 (Reuters) - Roche's ROG.S cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test has received U.S. authorisation for testing individuals without symptoms or reasons to suspect a COVID-19 infection, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

"The high-throughput, highly sensitive cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test under FDA Emergency Use Authorisation can now be used to test individual or pooled samples from people without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19," Roche said in a statement.

