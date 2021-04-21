US Markets
Roche confirms 2021 outlook as diagnostics sales mitigate COVID-19 drug slump

John Miller Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Swiss drugmaker Roche on Wednesday stuck to its 2021 forecast for revenue growth, as its first-quarter sales of COVID-19 diagnostics helped offset a deepening slump in the mainstay drug business that has been crimped by the pandemic.

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.Son Wednesday stuck to its 2021 forecast for revenue growth, as its first-quarter sales of COVID-19 diagnostics helped offset a deepening slump in the mainstay drug business that has been crimped by the pandemic.

First-quarter sales were 14.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.26 billion), which in local currencies was down 3% from 15.1 billion francs in the year-earlier period, Roche said in a statement. The Basel-based company, which does not report quarterly profit, said the strong Swiss franc dragged down revenue.

Diagnostics sales, driven by ongoing demand for an array of COVID-19 tests for everything from infections to antibodies in people who have recovered, rose 55% to 4.3 billion francs. That's in stark contrast to falling fortunes in the drug business, where revenue slipped 9% to 10.6 billion francs, also due to competition from rival copies of its off-patent cancer drugs.

Chief Executive Severin Schwan in mid-2020 voiced optimism that health care systems were successfully navigating the pandemic and that revenue from drugs would normalise. But with COVID-19 infections raging, Schwan has had to modify his hopes for a drug sales recovery, even as his diagnostics business picks up the slack.

"The pandemic continued to have a negative impact overall on the division’s sales, especially for medicines where regular visits to hospitals or health practices are needed," Roche said.

The company still expects current-year sales growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range at constant exchange rates, with similar core earnings per share growth.

The drugs business did continue to get a lift from Actemra, an arthritis drug repurposed for COVID-19 pneumonia whose revenue rose 22%, as well as early business with an anti-COVID-19 antibody cocktail it has partnered on with Regeneron. REGN.O

($1 = 0.9164 Swiss francs)

