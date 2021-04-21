ROG

Roche confirms 2021 outlook as diagnostics sales mitigate COVID-19 drug slump

Swiss drugmaker Roche said first-quarter revenue rose 3% at constant exchange rates, as its sales of COVID-19 diagnostics helped offset a slump in the mainstay drug business.

Sales were 14.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.26 billion), which in local currencies was down 3% from 15.1 billion francs in the year-earlier period, Roche said in a statement. The Basel-based company, which does not report quarterly profit, said the strong Swiss franc dragged down revenue.

The Basel-based company still expects current-year sales growth in the low- to mid-single digit range at constant exchange rates, with similar core earnings per share growth.

