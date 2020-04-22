Roche confirms 2020 sales, profit outlook as coronavirus boosts test demand

ZURICH, April 22 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S confirmed its outlook for 2020 sales to grow in the low- to mid- single digit percentage range, saying demand was strong for molecular tests for coronavirus as countries seek to contain the epidemic.

"With healthcare needs remaining high, Roche's business has so far proved to be resilient in this difficult environment," Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line

with sales, at constant exchange rates, the company added.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

