Roche Collaborates With Remix Therapeutics To Leverage REMaster Drug Discovery Platform

(RTTNews) - Remix Therapeutics announced a collaboration and license agreement with Roche (RHHBY) for the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA processing using Remix's REMaster drug discovery platform. Remix will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and are eligible to receive up to $12 million in near-term milestone payments, as well as milestones of up to $1 billion and tiered royalties.

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will have exclusive rights to specific targets. Remix will conduct discovery and preclinical activities with Roche. Roche will be responsible for development and commercialization of any resulting products.

The REMaster technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression.

