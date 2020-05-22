Roche buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics

ZURICH, May 22 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical group Roche ROG.S has acquired U.S.-based Stratos Genomics to further develop DNA-based sequencing for diagnostic use, it said on Friday.

"The acquisition provides Roche access to Stratos Genomics unique chemistry, Sequencing by Expansion," the Swiss drug maker said in a statement. "The Roche nanopore sequencer, once developed, will utilise a novel approach that combines electronic and biological components to sequence DNA for fast, flexible and cost-effective clinical diagnostic testing."

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Thomas Seythal)

