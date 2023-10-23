Roche buys Telavant Holdings for $7.1 billion

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S on Monday said it had clinched a deal to buy Telavant for an initial $7.1 billion from American biopharma company Roivant Holdings ROIV.O.

Under the deal, Roche will gain the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize RVT-3101, an antibody, in the U.S. and Japan for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and potentially multiple other diseases.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.