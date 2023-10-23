News & Insights

US Markets
ROIV

Roche buys Telavant Holdings for $7.1 billion

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

October 23, 2023 — 01:10 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S on Monday said it had clinched a deal to buy Telavant for an initial $7.1 billion from American biopharma company Roivant Holdings ROIV.O.

Under the deal, Roche will gain the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize RVT-3101, an antibody, in the U.S. and Japan for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and potentially multiple other diseases.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROIV
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.