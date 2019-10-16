US Markets

Roche boosts 2019 sales outlook again, sees Spark deal this year

Swiss drugmaker Roche on Wednesday boosted its 2019 sales outlook for the third time and said it still expects to complete its $4.3 billion takeover of gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics this year.

"Sales are now expected to grow in the mid- to high-single digit range, at constant exchange rates," the company said in a statement.

