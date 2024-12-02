News & Insights

Roche Bobois Marks Milestones in China and Beyond

December 02, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Roche Bobois SAS (FR:RBO) has released an update.

Roche Bobois celebrates 20 years in China with a series of high-profile events, including a partnership with the Fosun Foundation and the acquisition of a majority stake in its Chinese franchise. The French furniture brand also reopened its renovated Marbella store and continued its collaboration with FAB PARIS, highlighting its commitment to arts and culture. These strategic moves underscore Roche Bobois’s ongoing global expansion and cultural engagement.

