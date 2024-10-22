News & Insights

Stocks

Roche Bobois Eyes Q4 Growth Amid Revenue Dip

October 22, 2024 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Roche Bobois SAS (FR:RBO) has released an update.

Roche Bobois SA reported a slight decline in third-quarter revenue to €96.2 million, down 2.2% from the previous year, but saw a 3.4% growth in its own store business volume, driven by strong performance in September and expansion in China. Despite challenges, the company is optimistic about returning to growth in the fourth quarter, aiming for annual revenue of around €418 million. This growth is supported by strategic expansions in North America and China.

For further insights into FR:RBO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.