Roche Bobois Eyes Q4 Growth Amid Revenue Dip

Roche Bobois SAS (FR:RBO) has released an update.

Roche Bobois SA reported a slight decline in third-quarter revenue to €96.2 million, down 2.2% from the previous year, but saw a 3.4% growth in its own store business volume, driven by strong performance in September and expansion in China. Despite challenges, the company is optimistic about returning to growth in the fourth quarter, aiming for annual revenue of around €418 million. This growth is supported by strategic expansions in North America and China.

For further insights into FR:RBO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.