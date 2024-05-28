Roche Bobois Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Roche Bobois SAS (FR:RBO) has released an update.

Roche Bobois SA, the French high-end furniture brand, has executed a share buyback from May 20 to May 24, 2024, as part of its program authorized in the previous year’s general meeting. The transactions are detailed on their website and indicate a consistent acquisition across multiple days on the Euronext market. This financial move follows a strong year where the Group’s business volume reached €600.8 million, with consolidated revenues at €429.6 million.

