Roche Bobois Executes Strategic Share Buyback

May 28, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Roche Bobois SAS (FR:RBO) has released an update.

Roche Bobois SA, the French high-end furniture brand, has executed a share buyback from May 20 to May 24, 2024, as part of its program authorized in the previous year’s general meeting. The transactions are detailed on their website and indicate a consistent acquisition across multiple days on the Euronext market. This financial move follows a strong year where the Group’s business volume reached €600.8 million, with consolidated revenues at €429.6 million.

