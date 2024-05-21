Roche Bobois Advances Share Buyback Program

Roche Bobois SAS (FR:RBO) has released an update.

Roche Bobois SA, the renowned French furniture company, has actively executed its share buyback program, purchasing shares daily from May 13 to May 17, 2024, with transaction details available on their website. Each day’s transactions included hundreds of shares with weighted average acquisition prices around 49 euros on the Euronext market. This financial move comes after a significant business volume and consolidated turnover reported by the company in 2023.

For further insights into FR:RBO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.