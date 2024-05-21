News & Insights

Roche Bobois Advances Share Buyback Program

May 21, 2024 — 03:53 am EDT

Roche Bobois SAS (FR:RBO) has released an update.

Roche Bobois SA, the renowned French furniture company, has actively executed its share buyback program, purchasing shares daily from May 13 to May 17, 2024, with transaction details available on their website. Each day’s transactions included hundreds of shares with weighted average acquisition prices around 49 euros on the Euronext market. This financial move comes after a significant business volume and consolidated turnover reported by the company in 2023.

