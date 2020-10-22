Roche, Atea team up on potential COVID-19 pill

ZURICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Roche Holding ROG.S and Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR.O have joined forces to develop an antiviral oral treatment called AT-527, now in phase 2 clinical trials, as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients, the companies said on Thursday.

If the pill is approved, Boston-based Atea will distribute it in the United States and Roche will be responsible for global manufacturing and distribution outside the U.S. market. Atea will get an upfront payment of $350 million in cash from Roche with potential for future milestone payments and royalties.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

