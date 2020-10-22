Roche, Atea team up on potential COVID-19 pill

US Markets
Roche Holding and Atea Pharmaceuticals have joined forces to develop an antiviral oral treatment called AT-527, now in phase 2 clinical trials, as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients, the companies said on Thursday.

If the pill is approved, Boston-based Atea will distribute it in the United States and Roche will be responsible for global manufacturing and distribution outside the U.S. market. Atea will get an upfront payment of $350 million in cash from Roche with potential for future milestone payments and royalties.

