Roche Appoints Dan Malarek CEO Of Diagnostics North America; Names U.S. Commercial Chief

(RTTNews) - Roche Holding AG (RO.SW) announced the appointment of Dan Malarek as President and Chief Executive Officer of Roche Diagnostics North America, effective August 1, 2026. He succeeds Brad Moore, who will retire at the end of July.

Malarek currently serves as the CEO of Foundation Medicine Inc, an independent affiliate of the Roche Groups. He joined Roche in 2007 through its management development program and has nearly two decades of leadership experience across the Diagnostics division.

Based at Roche Diagnostics' North America headquarters in Indianapolis, Malarek will report to Roche Diagnostics Global CEO Matt Sause.

Concurrently, Foundation Medicine Chief Operating Officer Vera Grossmann has been appointed interim CEO, effective Aug. 1, 2026, pending the appointment of a permanent successor.

Separately, Roche has appointed Antonio Vergara as Chief Commercial Officer of Roche Diagnostics U.S., effective Aug. 1, 2026, to strengthen commercial execution across the region.

Vergara brings three decades of experience across finance, commercial and general management roles at Roche. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of the U.S. Core Lab and Near Patient Care business and previously held several leadership positions across Roche Diagnostics. He will report to Malarek and will lead the commercial organization and its business units.

Roche shares closed Monday at 336.60 Swiss Franc, down 0.88% on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

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