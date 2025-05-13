Markets
RHHBY

Roche: APHINITY Trial Shows Significant Improvement Of Overall Survival

May 13, 2025 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY), the Breast International Group, Institut Jules Bordet Clinical Trials Support Unit and Frontier Science Foundation, announced statistically significant final overall survival results from the phase III APHINITY study in people with HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer. After ten years, the risk of death was reduced by 17% for people treated with Perjeta, Herceptin and chemotherapy for a year as post-surgery treatment, compared with individuals who received Herceptin, chemotherapy, and placebo. A 21% reduction in the risk of death was seen in the prespecified subgroup of people with lymph node-positive disease.

The company noted that full results will be presented as a late-breaking abstract on 15 May at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Congress.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RHHBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.