Roche: APHINITY Trial Shows Significant Improvement Of Overall Survival

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY), the Breast International Group, Institut Jules Bordet Clinical Trials Support Unit and Frontier Science Foundation, announced statistically significant final overall survival results from the phase III APHINITY study in people with HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer. After ten years, the risk of death was reduced by 17% for people treated with Perjeta, Herceptin and chemotherapy for a year as post-surgery treatment, compared with individuals who received Herceptin, chemotherapy, and placebo. A 21% reduction in the risk of death was seen in the prespecified subgroup of people with lymph node-positive disease.

The company noted that full results will be presented as a late-breaking abstract on 15 May at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Congress.

