Roche Antiviral Drug Reduces Transmission in Late-stage Study

Roche RHHBY announced positive top-line results from a late-study on influenza drug, Xofluza.

The CENTERSTONE study was a global phase III trial investigating the efficacy of single-dose Xofluza, taken within 48 hours of the symptoms’ onset, to reduce the transmission of influenza within households.

Xofluza is approved in several countries for the treatment of uncomplicated influenza types A and B.

Roche’s Xolfuza Reduces Transmission

The CENTERSTONE study met its primary endpoint. Data showed that a single, oral dose of Xofluza taken by people infected with influenza significantly reduced the likelihood of others in their household contracting the virus.

The drug was well tolerated with no new safety signal identified.

Per Roche, this study is the first global phase III study to show a transmission reduction benefit with an antiviral used in the treatment of a respiratory viral illness. The study was conducted in more than 4,000 participants.

This new positive data should add to the benefits of Xofluza, which is presently approved for treating symptoms and preventing infection following virus exposure.

The CENTERSTONE study has been partially supported with funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Xofluza’s ability to reduce the spread of infection could help limit transmission within communities and societies. Its mechanism of action has demonstrated efficacy in a wide range of influenza viruses, including vitro activity against oseltamivir-resistant strains and avian strains (H7N9, H5N1) in non-clinical studies.

Roche’s Broad Portfolio

Apart from Xofluza, Roche has another flu drug, named Tamiflu, in its portfolio.

Roche’s year-to-date performance has been impressive on high demand for its drugs and tests. Vabysmo (eye diseases) was the biggest growth driver of sales, with Phesgo (breast cancer), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Polivy (blood cancer) and Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy) being the other significant contributors.

Ophthalmology drug Vabysmo continues its stellar performance. The drug has grabbed market share from Regeneron’s market-leading drug Eylea. Positive data from additional studies bode well for the drug.

Meanwhile, Roche is also looking to diversify and broaden its portfolio in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs due to competition from biosimilars.

