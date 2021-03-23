Roche antibody cocktail shown effective in COVID-19 patients

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - New late-stage clinical trial data show an antibody cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab reduced hospitalisation or death by 70% versus a placebo in non-hospitalised patients with COVID-19, Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding ROG.S said on Tuesday.

Casirivimab and imdevimab also met all key secondary endpoints in the phase III trial with 4,567 participants, including the ability to reduce symptom duration to 10 days from 14, Roche said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

