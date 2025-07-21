Markets
Roche Announces Mixed Results For Astegolimab In COPD Trials

July 21, 2025

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced results from two clinical trials evaluating astegolimab in people with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, alongside standard maintenance therapy.

The pivotal Phase IIb ALIENTO trial met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant 15.4% reduction in annualized exacerbation rate (AER) at 52 weeks, with dosing every two weeks.

In contrast, the Phase III ARNASA trial did not meet its primary endpoint, recording a numerical AER reduction of 14.5% at 52 weeks, which did not reach statistical significance.

The company noted that results across secondary endpoints were generally consistent in both studies. The overall number of exacerbations was lower than anticipated. Astegolimab's safety profile aligned with previously reported data, with no new safety signals identified.

