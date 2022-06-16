Markets
RHHBY

Roche Announces Launch Of Human Papillomavirus Self Sampling Solution - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the launch of a human papillomavirus self sampling solution in countries accepting the CE mark. This new solution enables a patient to privately collect her sample for HPV screening while at a healthcare facility. The vaginal sample is analysed with the Roche cobas HPV test on a Roche molecular instrument.

"Reducing barriers to HPV screening by enabling women to self-collect their own specimen for HPV testing is a critical tool in the fight against cervical cancer," said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RHHBY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular