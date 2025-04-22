Roche Announces Investments Of $50 Bln In The U.S. Over Next Five Years

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said it will invest $50 billion into the United States of America in the next five years. The commitment includes new state-of-the art research and development sites, new and expanded manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and California and an additional site location to be announced soon. The investments are expected to create more than 12,000 new jobs, including nearly 6,500 construction jobs, as well as 1,000 jobs at new and expanded facilities.

The company noted that, once all new and expanded manufacturing capacity comes on-line, it will export more medicines from the US than it imports.

