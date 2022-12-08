Markets
Roche Announces FDA Clearance For Its Elecsys Alzheimer's Disease CSF Assays

December 08, 2022 — 01:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced that its Elecsys beta-Amyloid CSF II and Elecsys Phospho-Tau CSF assays have received FDA 510(k) clearance. The Elecsys AD CSF Abeta42 and pTau181 assays measure two biomarkers that are hallmarks of Alzheimer's pathology, beta-amyloid and tau proteins, in adults ages 55 and older being evaluated for the disease. The Elecsys Alzheimer's disease CSF assays will be available on the cobas fully automated immunoassay analyzers.

Roche's Elecsys AD CSF assays are already registered in 45 countries worldwide, including those accepting the CE Mark.

