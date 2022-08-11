Markets
MRK

Roche Announces FDA Approval Of Label Expansion For VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced US Food and Drug Administration approval of a label expansion for the VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel. The Panel helps identify solid tumour patients, including endometrial cancer patients, for treatment with Merck & Co Inc.'s (MRK) immunotherapy KEYTRUDA.

The test evaluates a panel of MMR proteins in tumours to provide important treatment information to clinicians.

MMR is a naturally occurring mechanism that scans our DNA, correcting errors that cause disease. When MMR is deficient (dMMR), cells mutate, which can lead to cancer. While MMR deficiency is most common in endometrial cancer, other high-prevalence dMMR tumour types include gastric, colorectal, small intestine, cervical and neuroendocrine cancers.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK RHHBY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular