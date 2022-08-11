Roche Announces FDA Approval Of Label Expansion For VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced US Food and Drug Administration approval of a label expansion for the VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel. The Panel helps identify solid tumour patients, including endometrial cancer patients, for treatment with Merck & Co Inc.'s (MRK) immunotherapy KEYTRUDA.

The test evaluates a panel of MMR proteins in tumours to provide important treatment information to clinicians.

MMR is a naturally occurring mechanism that scans our DNA, correcting errors that cause disease. When MMR is deficient (dMMR), cells mutate, which can lead to cancer. While MMR deficiency is most common in endometrial cancer, other high-prevalence dMMR tumour types include gastric, colorectal, small intestine, cervical and neuroendocrine cancers.

