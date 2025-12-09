Markets
RHHBY

Roche Announces CE Mark For Its Cobas BV/CV Assay

December 09, 2025 — 01:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY, RO.SW) announced the CE Mark for its cobas BV/CV assay to identify specific bacteria and yeast responsible for BV and CV in vaginal samples from symptomatic patients collected using the cobas PCR Media tube. The company said the cobas BV/CV assay delivers accurate and specific results, allowing healthcare professionals to deliver targeted therapies to patients more quickly. The cobas BV/CV assay is now available in countries accepting the CE Mark.

"The cobas BV/CV assay protects women from the risks of delayed or incorrect treatment, leading to faster relief from symptoms and a reduced likelihood of serious future complications," said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RHHBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.