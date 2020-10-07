ROG

Roche aims to clear COVID-19 testing supply issue by end of next week

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss drugs and diagnostics firm Roche said on Wednesday it was aiming solve by the end of next week problems at a new warehouse which have delayed the dispatch of COVID-19 testing products.

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs and diagnostics firm Roche ROG.S said on Wednesday it was aiming solve by the end of next week problems at a new warehouse which have delayed the dispatch of COVID-19 testing products.

"We are confident that the plans we have put in place will deliver significant improvements by the weekend to the supply of the tests affected by these logistical issues. We will be well on the way to resolution by the end of next week," Geoff Twist, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland, said in a written statement to Reuters.

Britain's COVID-19 testing system faced more disruption on Wednesday after Roche said problems at a new warehouse had caused a significant drop in processing capacity.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters