Roche agrees to buy GenMark diagnostics in $1.8 bln deal

ZURICH, March 15 (Reuters) - Roche said on Monday it would buy GenMark Diagnostics , a U.S.-based maker of molecular diagnostic tests in a $1.8 billion deal.

Roche said it would fully acquire GenMark at a price of $24.05 per share in an all-cash transaction. The price represented a premium of 43% on GenMark's closing share price on Feb. 10, before media speculation about a deal emerged, Roche said. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa) ((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ROCHE GENMARK/ (URGENT)

